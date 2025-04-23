Tourists flee Kashmir after Pahalgam attack, CM says heartbreaking to see exodus of guests

Srinagar: Thousands of tourists have begun leaving Kashmir after the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday, with authorities making all efforts for the safe return of the visitors to their respective home states.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said it was "heartbreaking" to see the exodus of tourists.

"It's heartbreaking to see the exodus of our guests from the valley after yesterday's tragic terror attack in Pahalgam but at the same time we totally understand why people would want to leave. While DGCA & the Ministry of Civil Aviation are working to organise extra flights, NH-44 between Srinagar & Jammu has been reconnected for traffic in a single direction," Abdullah posted on X.

"I've directed the administration to facilitate traffic between Srinagar and Jammu allowing tourist vehicles to leave. This will have to be done in a controlled and organised way because the road is still unstable in places and we are also working hard to clear all the stranded vehicles. We will not be able to permit completely free movement of vehicles at the moment and we hope that everyone will cooperate with us," he added.

It’s heartbreaking to see the exodus of our guests from the valley after yesterday’s tragic terror attack in Pahalgam but at the same time we totally understand why people would want to leave. While DGCA & the Ministry of Civil Aviation are working to organise extra flights,… pic.twitter.com/5O3i5U1rBh — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 23, 2025

People associated with tourist trade said most of the tourists were leaving the valley due to fear, a day after 26 tourists were killed by terrorists at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam resort in Anantnag district.

"We know tourists have by and large been safe in Kashmir but with such an incident happening here, one cannot expect them to stay back. The cancellations are massive, close to 80 per cent," Aijaz Ali, a travel operator from Srinagar, said.

He said there were cancellations of packages even for next one month.

"All the good work over the past several years has gone down the drain. It will take a lot of convincing to bring tourists again to Kashmir," Ali added.

While most tourists are scared, some are staying back.

"We have come out (of hotel rooms) and we do not feel any fear. There is security everywhere. We have plans to visit Pahalgam and if the situation remains good, then we may go there tomorrow," a woman tourist from Maharashtra said.

She said there was fear when she heard about the attack.

"We have come from Mumbai, we thought now we have to return, but the hotel staff made us feel safe and comfortable. They told us we can move around. We came out and saw that here is police and army everywhere and tourists are feeling secure. We can safely move around and the fear is decreasing now," she added.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has asked airlines to ensure there is no surge in airfares on the Srinagar route, and airlines will be operating additional flights to the city.

Air India and IndiGo will operate a total of four additional flights from Srinagar to the national capital and Mumbai on Wednesday.Airlines have also waived ticket rescheduling and cancellation charges.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu held an urgent meeting with all airline operators and issued a strong advisory against surge pricing on the Srinagar route.

Airlines have been directed to maintain regular fare levels, ensuring that no passenger is burdened during this sensitive time, an official release said on Wednesday.

Air India has operated a flight from Srinagar to Delhi at 1130 hours and from Srinagar to Mumbai at 1200 hours.

"All our other flights to and from Srinagar will continue to operate as per schedule," it said in a post on X.

Air India operates five flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Srinagar daily.

The airline is also offering complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to passengers with confirmed bookings till April 30 on these sectors.

IndiGo said that because of the emerging situation in Srinagar, it has extended waivers for rescheduling or cancellations for travel until April 30, applicable to bookings made on or before April 22.

Additionally, we are operating two flights today, April 23, to and from Srinagar, one each from Delhi and Mumbai," the airline said in a post on X.

#TravelAdvisory:

In light of the current situation in #Srinagar, we’ve extended waivers on rescheduling/cancellation. We’re also operating two special flights on April 23. For more information, please visit https://t.co/h9C5tfcUUP or call +91 124 4973838 - +91 124 6173838 pic.twitter.com/SDccuqW1Gl — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) April 22, 2025

IndiGo operates 20 flights daily connecting Srinagar.