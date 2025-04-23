Tourists from Sambhajinagar cancelling bookings for Kashmir post-terror attack

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 23 (PTI) In the aftermath of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, natives of Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city who were planning to visit the Union Territory in summer vacation are now cancelling their trips, tour operators said on Wednesday.

The terror attack in Pahalgam town has led to cancellations of multiple group bookings for Kashmir in remaining days of April and next month from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in central Maharashtra, they said.

Some travellers are postponing their trips to Kashmir, one of the most sought after holiday destinations in summer months, said the tour operators.

Terrorists struck a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least 26 people, mostly travellers from other states.

Tour operator Sarang Takalkar told PTI, "I had two groups of a total 18 people who were supposed to go to Pahalgam, Sonmarg, Gulmarg and Srinagar for almost a week. They were going to leave for their tour from next week and mid-May. But they have cancelled their bookings." Another operator Jaswant Singh said, "We have advised people to cancel their trips. People are also cancelling their trips on their own. A group of nearly 30 people was supposed to go to the Kashmir Valley in the beginning of May. But the trip is cancelled now." Jayant Gore, a tour operator from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, has come out with an extension policy for his customers who were scheduled to visit the Union Territory, but are now evaluating their plans in the wake of the terror attack.

"We have devised an extension policy. People who were supposed to go to Kashmir towards April-end or May have been given this facility. They can postpone their dates or they can go to any other area of the country for the amount they have paid (for Kashmir trip).

"People are calling us and cancelling their trips (to J&K). We have called a group of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar residents back from Mumbai who were supposed to fly to Srinagar today (Wednesday)," Gore informed. PTI AW RSY