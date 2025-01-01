Tourists, locals gather at Puducherry's Beach Road to welcome new year

Puducherry, Dec 31 (PTI) Revellers, including a number of tourists, gathered at Beach Road here and rang in the new year.

Police were deployed in large numbers at various points to ensure there was no breach of law and order, as the revellers burst firecrackers and exchanged new year greetings.

Traffic was also restricted in several areas.

New year parties were held at various hotels and restaurants.

Lieutenant Governor Kailaishnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, and several ministers and political leaders extended their new year's greetings. PTI COR SZM SZM