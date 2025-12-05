Tourists rescued as houseboat sinks at Kumarakom

Kottayam (Kerala), Dec 5 (PTI) Two tourist couples from Uttar Pradesh escaped unhurt after a moored houseboat sank at Kumarakom here in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The houseboat was anchored at Cheepunkal near Kumarakom when crew members noticed water entering the vessel around 3 am and immediately evacuated the tourists, police said.

Within about half an hour, the boat sank completely.

Authorities suspect a leakage in the hull might have triggered the accident.

The tourists were later shifted to another boat, officials added.

Police have launched a probe into whether the boat was operated despite technical issues, thereby endangering the lives of tourists.

Houseboats operating in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts are not permitted to operate at night and are required to remain docked, with tourists staying onboard.