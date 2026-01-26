Tourists snowed in at Manali as roads blocked; more snowfall likely on Tuesday

Shimla, Jan 26 (PTI) Hundreds of tourists are stranded in Manali after heavy snowfall in the region led to blockage of local link roads in the popular tourist destination and surrounding areas, leading to long lines of vehicles on adjoining routes, officials said on Monday.

The Met office has forecast heavy snowfall in the higher hills of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, issuing an orange alert for Kullu, Kinnaur, Chamba, and Lahaul and Spiti districts.

Police have advised people to avoid unnecessary travel until weather conditions improve and to refrain from visiting high-altitude areas or places near rivers, streams and avalanche-prone zones.

While National Highway-3 has been cleared upto Solang Nala, only light vehicles are being allowed to ply on the road, officials said. Bus services on the route remain disrupted with buses plying till Patlikuhal, around 16 km from Manali.

However, the situation is teetering back to normal since Sunday, when Manali witnessed a 15-km-long traffic jam during which hundreds of tourists were seen walking on the icy roads with their luggage.

According to officials, tourists who had reached Manali prior to the snowfall are restricted to their accommodations as the thoroughfares are closed.

"The district administration is continuously monitoring the situation. Efforts are underway to restore all the roads, however, it will take a little longer for the roads to be clear for traffic again," an official said.

According to officials, only four-wheel-drive vehicles will be permitted towards Manali from the direction of Patlikuhal, as road conditions are likely to be slippery due to snow.

The heavy snowfall forecast for Tuesday may lead to blockage of the Patlikuhal-Manali and Manikaran-Bhuntar roads, making them unsafe for vehicular traffic, they said, adding that if such a situation arises, travellers heading towards Kullu and nearby areas are advised to use alternative routes.

According to the India Meteorological Department's colour-coded weather warning system, a yellow alert indicates severely bad weather which may disrupt daily activities. An orange alert warns of extremely bad weather with potential of disruption of road and rail commute, and interruption of power supply. A red alert signifies extremely bad weather conditions with certain risk to travel and power, and a significant risk to life.