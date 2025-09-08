Tourists, staff clash at Rajasthan restaurant over seating

Jaipur, Sep 8 (PTI) A clash broke out between tourists and staff members at the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation's Padao Restaurant here, police said on Monday.

The altercation began over seating arrangements late on Sunday night. A video of the incident has surfaced online.

Station House Officer of Brahampuri police station, Rajesh Gautam, said that six men and two women had come to the restaurant in Nahargarh. As it started raining, they asked the staff to place umbrellas in the open area, but in view of strong winds, the staff declined.

The group then occupied a reserved table inside the cafe. When staff asked them to vacate the seat, an argument broke out, which escalated into a scuffle.

The SHO said both parties have lodged complaints against each other.

"We have received two complaints regarding the scuffle at Padao Restaurant. The matter is under investigation," he said.