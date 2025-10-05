Tourists stranded as heavy rainfall, landslides ravage Darjeeling hills

Darjeeling, Oct 5 (PTI) A post-Durga Puja holiday turned into a nightmare for hundreds of tourists in the Darjeeling hills as incessant rainfall triggered multiple landslides on Sunday, sweeping away homes, blocking highways, and leaving scores stranded across the hill district.

At least 20 people, including several children, have died and many others injured in landslides across Mirik, Darjeeling and adjoining areas, officials said.

The picturesque Darjeeling, often referred to as the Queen of the Hills and known for its tea, timber and tourism industries, has been brought to its knees by the sheer force of nature.

Once echoing with the chatter of holidaymakers and the whistle of the toy train, the hill town on Sunday resembled a zone of despair — roads buried under mud, bridges snapped, and frightened families huddled inside hotels and homes, waiting for help.

Major highways like NH 55 and NH 10 remain blocked, paralysing transport to and from Siliguri and cutting off several remote hamlets.

As the situation worsened, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a high-level meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna, opened a 24x7 control room, and said she was personally monitoring the developments.

"I am deeply worried and concerned that several areas in both North Bengal and South Bengal have been flooded due to sudden huge rains within a few hours last night as well as due to rush of excessive river waters in our State from outside," Banerjee posted on X.

The chief minister, who is scheduled to visit North Bengal on Monday, said there was "sudden rainfall exceeding 300 mm in 12 hours in North Bengal," coupled with "excessive flow of water into the Sankosh river and river waters from Bhutan and Sikkim." "We have been shocked and saddened to know that we have lost some brothers and sisters in the situation evolved by huge rainfall and river floods. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and shall send all assistance to the families immediately," she added.

Banerjee said two iron bridges had collapsed, several roads damaged and flooded, and huge tracts of land in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar inundated. "I have been monitoring the situation from last night on a round-the-clock basis. I am going to North Bengal with my chief secretary tomorrow," she said.

The chief minister advised stranded tourists to stay put until rescue operations reach them.

"Meanwhile, we are advising tourists in North Bengal to stay put where they are till our police evacuates them safely," Banerjee wrote.

Darjeeling police, in an advisory, urged tourists not to venture out.

"Due to heavy rainfall last night, landslides have occurred on some roads in Darjeeling, affecting traffic movement. Our teams are working to clear the roads. Tourists who are stranded or require assistance may contact the Darjeeling Police Control Room at +91 91478 89078 or WhatsApp," the advisory said.

Many of those trapped spoke of a night filled with fear and helplessness as hillsides slid away under torrential rain.

"We heard a deafening sound around 2 am, and the ground shook. When we came out in the morning, the road was gone, just a heap of mud and trees. We are completely cut off from the outer world, we just want to go back home safely," Praveen Sinha, a tourist from Kolkata who was staying in Mirik, told reporters.

For Ananya Das, who travelled from Mumbai with her husband and five-year-old daughter, the experience has been terrifying.

"We haven't slept properly since last night. The hotel staff are kind, but they are as helpless as we are," she said over a crackling phone line.

Local tour operators said hundreds of tourists, who had travelled to the hills during and after Durga Puja, are stuck in hotels and homestays.

"This is the peak tourist season. Many of our guests are stranded in Kalimpong and Mirik. Roads are blocked everywhere. We are coordinating with police and GTA authorities to ensure their safety," said Bikash, a tour operator based in Darjeeling.

The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has temporarily closed popular tourist spots such as Tiger Hill, Rock Garden, and Batasia Loop to prevent further mishaps. Toy train services between Darjeeling and Ghum have also been suspended.

Several families have lost their homes as landslides swept away dwellings perched on fragile hill slopes.

"We could hear the rumble and within minutes, our neighbour's house was gone. My house also got damaged," Pema Lama, a resident of Sukhiapokhri, told reporters.

Rescue and relief teams comprising local administration, police, and disaster response forces have been deployed to Mirik, Darjeeling, and Kalimpong. Helicopter assistance may be sought if weather permits, officials said.

The incessant downpour has also affected tea gardens, with plantation areas reporting flooding and erosion. Several culverts have been washed away, making it difficult for rescuers to reach remote areas.

As the tourist town grapples with the worst rain disaster in recent years, thousands remain stranded amid power cuts and disrupted communication. For now, the rolling hills of Darjeeling- once alive with the hum of holidaying families- stand silent, shrouded in fog and fear. PTI PNT MNB