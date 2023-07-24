Tourists stranded due to flooding of stream in Uttarakhand's New Tehri rescued

New Tehri: Around 50 tourists who got stranded due to the flooding of a seasonal stream following heavy rain in this Uttarakhand district have been rescued safely, officials said on Monday.

The tourists got stranded in the Sitapur area, near Dhanaulti, on Sunday as the water level of the Maundkhala seasonal stream swelled all of a sudden due to heavy rain in the hills, damaging a temporary bridge over it, Dhanolti Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Lakshmi Raj Chauhan said.

However, all of them were rescued safely by police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, who rushed to the spot immediately, Chauhan added.

Revenue officers have been directed to make public announcements, asking people not to go near water bodies amid rain, he said.