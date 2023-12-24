Tourists witness long traffic jam Manali-Atal Tunnel highway

Manali to Atal Tunnel pic.twitter.com/bYW6PGaaiB — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) December 23, 2023

New Delhi: This holiday season, Manali-Atal Tunnel highways is experiencing long traffic jam running into several kilometres, according to a video shared by Weatherman Shubham on X.

Atal Tunnel is about 30 kilometres from Manali, a favourite tourist destination in Himachal Pradesh.

Atal Tunnel, formerly known as Rohtang Tunnel, is the world's longest high-altitude tunnel situated at an elevation of approximately 3,100 meters (10,171 feet) above sea level.

This engineering marvel connects Manali and Lahaul, reducing travel time and providing an all-weather route.

The Atal Tunnel is an impressive 9.02 km long tunnel that offers a unique driving experience amidst the majestic Himalayas.

Will there be snowfall in Himachal on Christmas and New Year?

Snowfall was witnessed near the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang on Saturday and its adjoining areas as well as in Keylong of Lahaul and Spiti.

However, the weather department predicted dry weather in the Himalayan state from December 24.

"A western disturbance has affected the state from Friday night. Snow and rain can be expected at isolated places but the weather would remain dry from December 24," the director of Shimla Meteorological Office Surinder Paul told PTI.

The possibility of a white Christmas in Shimla is bleak, he added.

Under the influence of the western disturbance, light to moderate rain is likely in isolated parts of the Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Shimla and Sirmaur, the weather department said.