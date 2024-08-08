Tower wagon rolls down due to brake failure causing safety scare near Agra Fort station

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) A self-propelled maintenance wagon rolled down about 4 km along with the crew due to brake failure, causing a safety scare for train operations on an important Agra-Tundla rail route at around 2 pm on Wednesday, railway sources said.

Confirming the incident, Agra Railway Division PRO Prashasti Srivastava told PTI, “A tower wagon was working during the block at Kuberpur railway yard. Due to poor brake power, it travelled some distance with speed less than 10 kmph.” “It was quickly taken on a loop line and stabilised by the on-board loco pilot. Reasons for poor brake power are being investigated,” she added.

According to a railway source, the maintenance of overhead equipment was going on in Kuberpur rail yard and traffic was suspended for about two hours between 12 pm to 2 pm in the particular section.

“When the repair work was over and the tower wagon, which is used to fix the OHE issues, started for its destination, it suffered a brake failure,” the source said.

Contradicting the Agra division’s version that it was at 10 kmph speed, he said, “The wagon rolled down at a concerning speed towards Agra Fort station and travelled about 4 km from Kuberpur station to Chhalesar station." He added that when efforts to stop the wagon midway went in vain, a decision was taken to divert it in the loop line at Chhalesar junction near the Agra Fort where the loco pilot stablised it.

A railway official said that putting a tower wagon with poor brake power into service is a serious issue as it might have caused a huge safety issues with passenger train operation on an important Agra-Tundla route.

The incident took place at a time when North Central Railway, under which Agra Division comes, has been conducting a month-long intense safety drive from July 31. PTI JP AS AS