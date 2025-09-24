Towering effigies, special effects, celebrity guest lists turn Ramleelas spectacular in Delhi

New Delhi, Sept 24 (PTI) Several Ramleela committees in the city are competing to make their Ravan effigies stand out in terms of size and special effects this Dussehra.

Some have created elaborate stage arrangements and invited an equally spectacular list of guests, including film personalities and political leaders With its towering effigies, a magnificent stage, a guest list of film stars and glittering devotional performances, the famous Luv Kush Ramleela at the Red Fort grounds is set to remain one of the biggest attractions in the capital this festival season.

The Luv Kush Ramleela Committee said it will install a 100-foot Ravan, along with a 90-foot Kumbh Karan and an 80-foot Meghnath.

These effigies, being set up at a cost of over Rs 1 lakh, will have mechanical movements and sound effects.

"Our effigies will have moving hands with swords in them and rotating eyeballs that will make look more life-like. We will also play the sound of 'Hey Ram' from loudspeakers," Arjun Kumar, the committee's president, told PTI.

The committee has lined up a glittering cultural programme this year.

In the previous years, popular film personalities including Kangana Ranaut, Prabhas, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Govinda and Hema Malini have performed here, Kumar said.

Several Bollywood personalities have been invited this year as well. The invitation cards have been designed as a tribute to the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, showcasing their valour and sacrifice, the committee president said.

Kumar said the stage itself will be a spectacle. The committee has constructed a massive Somnath temple replica, which is 150-feet wide and 45-feet high. This was prepared by artisans from Rajasthan and Gujarat over three months.

The set will be illuminated with special lighting and visual effects to give the audience an immersive experience of Ram's story.

He said preparations were in the final stage, with the use of traditional art as well as modern digital technology. Artificial Intelligence will also play a role in enhancing the visual presentation this year, he added.

The Ramleela Committee, which will erect the effigies at Ramlila Maidan, said it is preparing a 90-foot Ravan, 80-foot Kumbh Karan and 70-foot Meghnath. The committee said it has spent about Rs 2 lakh on the effigies, which they manufactured themselves.

Meanwhile, the Shri Dharmic Leela Committee will present a slightly smaller set -- 80 feet, 70 feet and 60 feet respectively -- at Madhavdas Park near Red Fort grounds.

Built at a cost of Rs 1 lakh, their effigies will be filled with green firecrackers to reduce pollution.

"We have invited the Prime Minister, the President, the Vice-President and other leaders including Sonia Gandhi to our Ramleela event," said Dheeraj Dhar Gupta, who heads the Shri Dharmic Leela "With such esteemed guests, we also have to ensure strict security arrangements. That is why our effigies are relatively smaller in size. But they will be filled with green firecrackers, the bursting sounds will be played through speakers," he said.