'Towering figure in Indian jurisprudence': Kharge introduces VP candidate Reddy to oppn leaders

New Delhi: Joint Opposition's vice presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy was Wednesday introduced to leaders of various parties supporting his candidature in the central hall of Samvidhan Sadan (old Parliament).
Introducing Reddy, a retired Supreme Court judge, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the opposition parties decided to field someone who has been dedicated to constitutional principles and Reddy is one such person.
Kharge said in the last 11 years, the BJP government has discriminated against the Opposition.
He accused the government of passing bills in Parliament in haste and even amid walkout by opposition parties.
"The Modi government has been passing bills hastily. The Speaker has also played a role in this by not allowing MPs to speak," he alleged.
Welcoming Reddy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said a fight is going on between those who are attacking the Constitution and those who are defending it.
The leader of opposition in Lok Sabha claimed that the BJP after "stealing" Haryana and Maharashtra elections, they will be able to "steal" Bihar polls but the public has now understood and will not allow that to happen.
Describing Reddy as a "towering figure" in Indian jurisprudence, Kharge said he is renowned for his unwavering commitment to justice and has been a fearless champion of social, economic, and political equality, delivering landmark judgments that have strengthened the fabric of India's democracy.
"This vice presidential election is not merely a contest for an office; it is an ideological battle for the soul of our nation. While the ruling party has chosen the ideology of RSS, we uphold the Constitution and its values as our guiding light.
"B Sudershan Reddy embodies the timeless values of justice, equality, and inclusivity that fuelled India’s freedom movement and form the bedrock of our Constitution," the Congress chief said.
Kharge said at a time when the integrity of our democratic institutions is facing unprecedented challenges, his nomination stands as a firm commitment to restoring fairness, impartiality, and dignity to the functioning of the Rajya Sabha, which has been in steady decline.
"The credibility of India’s democratic polity rests on Parliament serving as a robust forum where members freely and fairly articulate the grievances and aspirations of the people they represent," he noted.
Referring to the three bills introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament, he said, "Constitutional Amendment Bill and others that undermine the core values of parliamentary democracy and federalism are being introduced in subterfuge at the fag end of the session, leaving no scope for meaningful debate or scrutiny."
The leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha said over the last 11 years, "we have witnessed the blatant misuse of parliamentary majority to arm the autonomous agencies like ED, I-T, and CBI with draconian powers to target opposition leaders".
"Now, these new bills are set to become instruments in the hands of the ruling party to further undermine and destabilise democratically elected governments in the states.
"In Parliament, we have seen a growing trend of stifling opposition voices. We are repeatedly denied the opportunity to raise matters of vital public concern in the House," he claimed.
"We, the opposition parties, stand united in our support for Shri Reddy. We are confident that his wisdom, integrity, and dedication will inspire and guide our nation toward a future rooted in justice and unity.
"We call upon every member of Parliament to join us in this historic endeavour to protect and preserve the values that make our democracy vibrant and resilient," Kharge said in an appeal to all MPs to support Reddy's candidature.
Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said they will hold a mock poll on September 8 to enable their MPs on how to vote during the vice presidential election on September 9.
Several opposition leaders including Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, NCP-SP leader Sharad Pawar, SP's Ram Gopal Yadav, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, SS-UBT leader Sanjay Raut and TMC's Shatabdi Roy were also present during the meeting.
Besides, other opposition MPs were also present in the central hall while welcoming the vice-presidential candidate.