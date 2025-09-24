Towering stalwart who delved deep into the soul of India: PM Modi on Kannada novelist Bhyrappa's death

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday mourned the death of noted Kannada novelist and philosopher S L Bhyrappa and described him as a towering stalwart who stirred people's conscience and delved deep into the soul of India.

"A fearless and timeless thinker, he profoundly enriched Kannada literature with his thought-provoking works," Modi said on X.

His writings inspired generations to reflect, question and engage more deeply with society, the prime minister added.

"In the passing of Shri S.L. Bhyrappa Ji, we have lost a towering stalwart who stirred our conscience and delved deep into the soul of India," Modi said.

Bhyrappa died due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He was 94. PTI KR KVK KVK