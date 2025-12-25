Towering statesman whose vision continues to guide nation: Arunachal CM pays tribute to Vajpayee

Itanagar, Dec 25 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday paid tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, remembering him as a towering statesman whose vision continues to guide the nation's governance ethos.

Khandu said the occasion was a reminder of Vajpayee's lifelong commitment to democratic values.

"On the occasion of Good Governance Day, we remember the ideals and vision of Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji," he said in a post on X.

"Let us reaffirm our commitment to transparency, accountability, and people-centric governance for a stronger and inclusive nation," he added.

Vajpayee was born on this day in Gwalior in 1924 and passed away in New Delhi on August 16, 2018. The government observes his birth anniversary as Good Governance Day.

He served the country as prime minister for three terms between 1996 and 2004.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also paid homage to Vajpayee, recalling his "decisive yet compassionate leadership".

Mein said that as PM, Vajpayee's leadership, humility, and farsighted policies laid a strong foundation for a confident and progressive India.

He said Vajpayee's enduring legacy of good governance, inclusive development, and national unity continues to inspire generations.

"Let us pay tribute to his memory by upholding his ideals and dedicating ourselves wholeheartedly to the service of the Nation," he added. PTI UPL UPL SOM