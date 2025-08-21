Town planners hold a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding proper regulatory norms

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Town planners on Thursday held a protest at the Jantar Mantar demanding proper regulatory norms by the Central government for their sector.

"Development in cities without town planners is incomplete. Till now, India does not have a Town Planners Act. We urge the Central government to bring the proper norms at the earliest.

"If our demands are ignored, thousands of town planners will march towards Parliament,” Akash Jha, convenor of 'Voice of Planners', said.

Holding placards, the protesters raised demands to fill vacant town planner positions across the country, and the establishment of a National Council for Urban Research. PTI SSM ARI