Town planning Officer, assistant in ACB net for taking Rs 75,000 bribe

Hyderabad, Nov 13 (PTI) A Town Planning officer in Adibatla Municipality in Ranga Reddy district and his assistant were on Thursday nabbed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 75,000.

The accused officer was caught at his office while demanding and accepting the bribe amount through his assistant (Outsourcing) from the complainant in exchange for "processing and issuing G+4 building construction permission to the complainant", an ACB release said here.

The bribe amount was recovered and the case is under investigation, the release added. PTI VVK VVK ROH