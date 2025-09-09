Town Planning Officer caught taking Rs 4 lakh bribe in Telangana

Hyderabad, Sep 9 (PTI) A Town Planning Officer in Ranga Reddy district was caught by Telangana’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh.

The officer had demanded Rs 10 lakh and accepted Rs 4 lakh from a complainant in exchange for showing official favour, including processing and issuing Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) proceedings for the regularisation of the complainant’s open plot, the ACB said in a statement.

By doing so, the officer allegedly performed her public duty “improperly and dishonestly,” the statement added.

The bribe amount was recovered from her, and the case is under investigation. PTI VVK SSK