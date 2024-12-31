Toxic foam in Tamil Nadu river: NGT issues notice to authorities

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought a response from the Centre's Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and others over the presence of toxic foam in a river in Tamil Nadu.

The green body was hearing a suo motu case over a media report on the contamination in the River Pennai near Hosur in the state’s Krishnagiri district.

The report said the release of surplus water from Kelavarapalli dam following heavy rains resulted in the situation.

In an order dated December 18, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said, "As per the article, this foam, rising up to 10-feet high in some areas is attributed to industrial effluents and untreated sewage from Bengaluru entering the Thenpennai River, which feeds the dam." It noted the chemical pollutants, including detergents and phosphates, created froth when agitated by turbulence in the water, especially during high inflows.

"The article highlights that this foam reduces dissolved oxygen levels in the water, leading to the death of fish and the destruction of algae, which are critical to the river's health. Furthermore, the foam also presents risks of waterborne diseases for nearby communities that rely on groundwater linked to the river system," observed the NGT.

The article claimed it was not the first time toxic foam was witnessed in Hosur as heavy rain and reservoir discharges had led to a similar incident in October, with five-foot-high froth spilling onto roads, disrupting traffic, and sparking cleanup efforts by emergency teams.

"The above news item indicates a violation of the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. It raises substantial issues relating to compliance with the environmental norms," the tribunal said.

The green body therefore impleaded the Chennai regional office of the ministry, member secretaries of the Central Pollution Control Board and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the district magistrate of Krishnagiri as party respondents to the case.

The matter will be heard on February 10, 2025. PTI MNR AMK