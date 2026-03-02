Toxic gas leaks from Palghar chemical unit; 458 persons evacuated, some complain of eye irritation

Palghar, Mar 2 (PTI) Oleum (fuming sulphuric acid) gas leaked from a chemical unit in an industrial belt in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday afternoon, resulting in the evacuation of 458 persons, while some experienced minor eye irritation, officials said.

The toxic gas leaked from the unit of Bhageria Chemicals Company (formerly known as Zenith Chemicals) located in MIDC D-Zone area, prompting swift response from the district administration and emergency services, they said.

According to District Collector and chief of the District Disaster Management Authority, Dr Indu Rani Jakhar, the incident occurred at around 2 pm at the company situated near Salwad and Pasthal villages in the industrial belt.

"As soon as information about the incident was received, the local administration, fire brigade, police department and disaster management machinery immediately rushed to the spot," Jakhar said in a press release issued by the District Disaster Management Authority.

As a precautionary measure, residents of Salwad and Pasthal were alerted through social media and other communication channels regarding safety protocols to be followed, said the release.

"A total of 458 persons were evacuated from the premises of Bhageria unit as a precautionary measure following the incident. Some persons experienced minor eye irritation. One person was admitted to the Rural Hospital in Boisar, while one each was taken to Anand Hospital and Sanjivani Hospital," Palgar district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam told PTI in the evening.

The condition of these persons is stable as per doctors, he added.

Other officials said the emergency team has managed to pinpoint the site of the leak and are at present trying to plug it.

The situation is under control, they added.

The administration has advised local residents to stay away from the affected area and cover their nose and mouth using a wet handkerchief, cloth or mask, and to use protective gear such as gloves and goggles if available.

In case of contact with the gas, people have been instructed to wash the affected skin or eyes with clean water for at least 15 to 20 minutes and seek medical attention even if exposure appears minimal, according to the release.

The administration has cautioned residents against panicking, touching the leaked chemical, or approaching the leak site. People have also been warned not to pour water directly on the leak as it may trigger a strong chemical reaction and intensify fumes.

Collector Jakhar appealed to residents not to believe in rumours and to strictly follow instructions issued by the administration. PTI COR RSY BNM