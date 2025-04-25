Toy train engine derails in Darjeeling hills, no injury

Siliguri (WB), Apr 25 (PTI) The engine of a Darjeeling Himalayan Railway toy train derailed near Sukna in Darjeeling district on Friday, railway officials said.

There was no report of any injury to the driver or his assistant.

The engine, with no bogies attached, was on its way from New Jalpaiguri to Kurseong, when it suddenly jumped the rails near Sukna and fell on the adjacent road, they said.

Brake failure could be the reason behind the derailment of the engine but only a probe will find out the real reason, an official said.

Senior railway officials went to the spot and work was underway to haul up the engine.

The Darjeeling Himalayan Toy Train, one of the tourist attractions in the hills, was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO on December 2, 1999.