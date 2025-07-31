Toyota Kirloskar to build Zilla Praishad school building in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jul 31 (PTI) Automobile company Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited will construct a Zilla Parishad school building in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, officials said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the district administration and the company on Wednesday, an official release said.

A Zilla Parishad school at Bidkin in the district has 800 students from classes 1 to 10 who study in the Marathi and Urdu mediums.

The new building that will be constructed in Bidkin will have a capacity to accommodate 1,200 students, an official said.

Thirty new classrooms, a science laboratory, computer lab, library, playing room, kitchen, toilet blocks will be constructed by the company in this school, the official said.

The work will be completed by 2028, the official added. PTI AW GK