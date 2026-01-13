TPCC chief urges unorganised labourers to join 'MGNREGA bacho andolan'

Agartala, Jan 13 (PTI) Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Asish Kumar Saha on Tuesday urged labourers engaged in the unorganised sector to join the Congress's movement demanding the rollback of MGNREGA.

Following a directive from the AICC, the TPCC and its frontal organisations launched 'MGNREGA Bacho Andolan' (Save MGNREGA Movement) from January 11 across the northeastern state.

Addressing the 'MGNREGA Bachao Movement' at Kailashahar in Unakoti district, Saha alleged that the Narendra Modi government has been trying to snatch the employment rights of the people engaged in the unorganised sector.

"The Congress has already started a nationwide movement demanding the rollback of MGNREGA. In the VB-G RAM G Act crores of unorganised labourers will lose their rights to jobs," he said.

He urged the farmers and labourers, including women, to raise voice against the Modi government's ploy to introduce the VB-G RAM G Act, abolishing the MGNREGA.

Referring to recent communal violence at Saidarpar in the same district, the TPCC president alleged this was the fallout of the BJP and its parent organisation, RSS's attempt to spread communal hatred among people.

At least 10 people were injured when a communal clash broke out at Saidarpar in Unakoti district over chanda (subscription) for local Shiva temple on January 10.

"Tripura has a long history of communal harmony, but it has suffered since the BJP came to power. A section of people are facing the brunt of communal hatred under the current dispensation," he said.

Saha also sought compensation for those families who had suffered due to communal violence at Saidarpar.

Earlier, Congress Seva Dal activists under the leadership of senior MLA Birajit Sinha and district Congress president Md. Badrujaman organised a rally demanding the rollback of MGNREGA. PTI PS RG