TPCC chief writes to CS, demands relief for flood and riots victims in Tripura

Agartala, Nov 21 (PTI) Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Asish Kumar Saha on Thursday urged Chief Secretary JK Sinha to intervene and provide relief to the victims of the unprecedented floods and recent riots in the state.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary, Saha highlighted the dire situation, stating that at least 30 people lost their lives and over one lakh were displaced due to the devastating floods that swept across the state in August.

Saha emphasised that despite the state government's acknowledgment of the damage, including the declaration of a Rs 564 crore package for rebuilding infrastructure, the government has been reluctant to declare the flood a national calamity, a demand previously raised by the TPCC.

He urged Sinha to remind Chief Minister Manik Saha to fulfill his promises to the flood-affected people and meet the government's responsibilities toward the victims.

The TPCC chief also pointed out the dire conditions in Gandacherra in Dhalai district, Kadamtala in the North District, and Kaitarbari in the West district, following recent clashes between two groups.

Saha demanded adequate compensation, including a government job for the widow of the man killed in alleged police firing in Kadamtala. PTI PS MNB