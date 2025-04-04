TPCC demands CBI probe into Rs 600-crore land scam

Agartala, Apr 4 (PTI) The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Friday demanded a CBI probe into an alleged land scam worth Rs 600 crore in Sepahijala district, citing a report by a former District Magistrate that exposed large-scale illegal diversion and sale of government land.

Vishal Kumar, former District Magistrate and Collector of Sepahijala district, in a letter to the Additional Secretary of Revenue department, had claimed large-scale land diversion and illegal sale of Khash (government) land amounting to Rs 600 crore and requested him to probe the allegations.

"Our MLA Sudip Roy Barman tried to raise the issue during the recently concluded Budget session of Assembly. Later, he briefed the media about the scam in the district. It is unfortunate that Chief Minister Manik Saha, who holds the Revenue portfolio, is yet to take any action", TPCC president Asish Kumar Saha told a press conference.

Quoting the then DM's report, he (Saha) had claimed that around 1,400 'kani' land amounting to Rs 600 crore was illegally diverted from Khash land to 'jote' (private) land and sold to different people. 'Kani' is a traditional unit of land measurement, roughly equivalent to 20,000 square feet.

"Without proper procedure, 'khash' land was first shown as allotment and then sold to the different persons at exorbitant prices. In some cases, tea estate's land and enemy property were also sold without proper process. In his report, the then DM alleged association between land mafia and officials of the department", he said.

In other states, high courts take suo motu cognisance in such scams and pass directives to the government to ensure justice, but in Tripura it has not happened yet, he said, adding that the Lokayukta was yet to take any initiative for justice.

"We want the Chief Minister to order a CBI probe into the alleged land scam. The Congress will wait for 15 days before hitting the streets on the issue", he said. PTI PS MNB