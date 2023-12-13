TPCC seeks ASI help to undertake study in Tripura mosque site

Agartala, Dec 13 (PTI) Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Wednesday demanded an "in-depth study" by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to end the alleged land row over a mosque in South Tripura's Dimatali.

Recently, the Hindu Surksha Manch, an RSS-backed organisation backed by the ruling BJP, allegedly asked Muslims not to offer 'namaz' at the mosque claiming that the area belongs to an old Jagannath temple.

"We strongly condemn the development as Muslims have been offering namaz at Dimatali mosque since 1993. The party wants the government to ask the ASI to undertake an in-depth study to resolve the dispute," TPCC president Asish Kumar Saha told reporters at Congress Bhavan here.

He alleged that the BJP and their associates have been trying to destabilise social harmony ever since it came to power in the northeastern state in 2018.

"Another RSS-backed body, the Janajati Suraksha Manch (JSM), has decided to organise a rally on December 25 demanding removal of ST status of those tribals who converted to Christianity. I urge the government not to grant permission to organise such a programme as it may trigger a communal flare up," he said.

The CPI(M) has also voiced concern over the alleged denial to Muslims to offer namaz at Dimatali mosque by a ruling party-backed organisation.

"This is a ploy to destabilise communal harmony and I hope the government will not tolerate such an act", CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Choudhury had told a press conference on Tuesday.

Belonia sub-division SDPO Abhijit Das ruled out any communal tension at Dimatali.

"A three-day Milan Mela, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Manik Saha at Dimatali on December 10, ended peacefully. We heard some people claim there was a Jagannath temple at the mosque site," he said. PTI PS MNB