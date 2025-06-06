TPDDL experts create awareness among RWA representatives on World Environment Day

New Delhi, June 6 (PTI) Power discom TPDDL experts created awareness about rooftop solar plants among the representatives of resident welfare associations (RWAs) on the occasion of World Environment Day, a statement said on Friday.

More than 80 members of RWAs in North Delhi areas attended the programme held by Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) at its CENPEID centre in Rohini, on Thursday, it said.

"Experts from TPDDL explained the benefits of rooftop solar panel installation the process to apply for it along with available government subsidy and long term savings during the programme," it said.

They also highlighted key schemes like the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and Delhi's solar policy.

As the part of the scheme, participants learned about available financial support of Rs 78,000 from the Central government and Rs 30,000 from Delhi government on installing of solar plants upto 3 KW. A total 25 successful on spot sign-ups were registered during the programme, the statement said.