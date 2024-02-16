TPDDL Lok Aadalt for power theft cases settlement on Sunday

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) A Lok Adalat of TPDDL discom for mutually agreed settlement of power theft cases will be held at Rohini, Sector 13, on February 18, a spokesperson of the company said on Friday.

Advertisment

The Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) supplies electricity in north Delhi, covering a population of around 70 lakh.

The Lok Adalat will be held in association with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), from 10 am to 4 pm on Sunday, near Venkateshwar Global School in Rohini, Sector 13, he said.

The litigant consumers can take part in the court proceedings by dialling the number 19124 or the official mail of the discom- eac.care@tatapower-ddl.com. They need to carry their photo IDs and a copy of their theft bill for the settlement of cases, he said. PTI VIT VIT CK CK