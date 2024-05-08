TPDDL to hold Lok Adalat to settle power theft, disconnection cases on Saturday

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) City power discom Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) will hold a ‘national Lok Adalat’ on Saturday for settlement of electricity theft and disconnection cases, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Lok Adalat will be held at Rohini, Sector-13, near the Venkateshwar Global School from 10 AM to 4 PM on Saturday, in which electricity theft and disconnection cases will be resolved on the spot with mutual agreement of the stakeholders, it said.

Consumers of the TPDDL may contact the discom for registration to take part in the Lok Adalat. They need to carry their photo IDs and copies of bills for resolution of cases, it added. PTI VIT VIT MNK MNK