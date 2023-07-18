TPSODL sets up all-women meter testing lab in Odisha

Berhampur, Jul 18 (PTI) TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) set up a state-of-the-art all-women meter testing laboratory in Berhampur to encourage women to opt for a career in STEM.

STEM is an umbrella term used to group together the distinct but related technical disciplines of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The laboratory was inaugurated on Monday by Sanjay Banga, president (transmission and distribution), Tata Power, and Amit Garg, CEO TPSODL.

The facility will be managed by Swarnaprabha Patra, Mishali Satpathy, and others.

The meter testing laboratory at Berhampur has been established to cater to the calibration and testing needs of meters according to Indian standard specifications.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the laboratory has three automatic test benches capable of testing single-phase, three-phase smart, and other types of meters.

"We believe in the immense potential of our local women technicians working across our discoms in Odisha. This all-women meter testing laboratory in Berhampur will not just ensure error free meters for our customers in southern Odisha, but in line with our larger commitment to gender equality and technological advancement in the power distribution sector, will encourage young girls and women to opt for a career in STEM, "Banga said.

One of the unique features of the testing facility is its ability to simulate field conditions within the laboratory and the entire testing process is computer-based, utilising pre-defined programmes that eliminate human interventions.