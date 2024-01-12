T'puram International airport witnesses highest passenger inflow post Covid

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 12 (PTI) The Thiruvananthapuram International airport has witnessed a passenger movement of more than 4 lakh in December 2023, which is the highest ever number in a month after the Covid period.

Out of 4.14 lakh passengers travelled during the period, 2.42 lakh were domestic travellers and 1.72 lakh were foreign passengers, the airport authorities said in a statement.

Compared to the same period in 2022, it registerd a 26 per cent increase in passenger flow, they said.

A total of 41.48 lakh passengers travelled through Thiruvananthapuram airport in 2023 as compared to 33 lakh passengers in 2022 which is 25 per cent traffic growth year-on-year.

The airport is already gearing up to improve its infrastructure in view of the increase in the number of flights and passengers, for a seamless and better travel experience, the statement added. PTI LGK KH