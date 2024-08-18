Trace rainfall in Delhi causes waterlogging, traffic snarls

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Waterlogging following rain on Sunday choked vehicular movement at Majnu ka Tila and Chaudhary Fateh Singh Marg in north Delhi, with police issuing an advisory for traffic diversions.

Parts of Delhi recorded trace rainfall on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi said it received 11 complaints about waterlogging from different zones in Narela, Rohini, South Delhi, Shahdara, Najafagarh and Civil Lines.

The Delhi Police said waterlogging affected traffic at Majnu ka Tila and Chaudhary Fateh Singh Marg.

"Due to waterlogging at Majnu ka Tila, traffic diversions are effective," it said in a post on X.

Delhi's maximum temperature settled at 34.6 degrees Celsius, 0.8 notch above normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The humidity was recorded at 72 per cent at 5:30 pm.

The Met office has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle on Monday.

The average Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 82, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI BM NSM SZM