Trace rainfall recorded in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Delhi recorded trace rainfall on Friday, on the eve of the G20 Summit, with the maximum temperature settling three notches above the season's average at 36.4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the official marker for the national capital, recorded trace rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

The humidity levels oscillated between 49 per cent and 76 per cent.

The Lodhi Road and the Ayanagar observatories also recorded trace rainfall.

The weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle towards the evening or the night on Saturday, the day of the summit. The maximum and the minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 37 degrees and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

There is a possibility of very light rain or drizzle on Sunday as well.

The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held at the newly-built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan on Saturday and Sunday. PTI SLB SZM