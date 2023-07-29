Traced 87 per cent of missing girls, women in state: Telangana Police

Hyderabad, Jul 29 (PTI) The Telangana Police on Saturday said it has traced 87 per cent of missing girls and women in the State in the last four years (during 2019- 2022).

The overall analysis of data of missing cases indicates that 87 per cent of the missing girls and women are traced in Telangana due to serious efforts by the Telangana Police, an official release said.

Also it has been found that the cases of missing of girls and women are not linked to any serious criminal activities like trafficking for sexual exploitation, child labour, bonded labour, begging, child marriages, removal of organs, transportation to the other countries etc, it said.

"The percentage of tracing of missing girls and women is 87 per cent in Telangana which is much higher than the National average of 62 per cent and 53 per cent tracing of girls and women respectively. Telangana is amongst the top states in the country as far as tracing of missing is concerned. This has been possible only due to the relentless efforts made by the Telangana Police," according to the release.

It is observed that the main reasons for missing of girls and women include, love affairs, family/ marital disputes, financial reasons, elopements, unsoundness of mind, failure in the studies etc, the release said adding the Police Department has been promptly registering all cases of missing persons and investigation is taken up immediately.

Further to make effective efforts to trace the missing women and children, a dedicated 'Missing Monitoring cell' has been established in the Women Safety Wing to monitor the missing cases and hand hold the investigating officers in tracing women and girls by extending technical support from time to time, the Telangana police said.

"Also Anti Human Trafficking Units have been established in all Police Units, which are also involved in tracing missing persons (specially women and children) and also creating awareness," it said.

It was further pointed out that the Telangana Police was also the first in the country to develop and use the facial recognition App called Darpan App for tracing missing children.

Further operations—'Smile and Muskaan' were being conducted twice every year in Telangana to trace the missing children, rescue the child labour and bonded labour, begging children and street children and to reintegrate with their parents, it said. With a view to prioritising women's safety, the Telangana government has established the Women Safety Wing to ensure the safety and dignity of women in the state. 'She Teams' is one-of-its-kind initiative in the country started by the Telangana police and is working round-the-clock to ensure women's safety, the release added. PTI VVK SS