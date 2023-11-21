'Track and trace system' for liquor supply to be implemented in Haryana: Chautala

Chandigarh, Nov 21 (PTI) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala Tuesday said a 'track and trace system' will be implemented for liquor supply in the state to monitor all activities related to liquor sales, production, and movement.

The deputy CM was presiding over the review meeting of the excise and taxation department regarding the implementation of 'track and trace system' for liquor supply, according to an official release.

Principal Secretary, Excise and Taxation, Devender Singh Kalyan, Excise and Taxation Commissioner, Ashok Kumar Meena, and other senior officers of the department were present on the occasion.

Chautala said in the Haryana excise policy 2023-24, a provision was made to implement this QR-based track and trace system.

Keeping in view the said goal, a QR-based track and trace system has been developed. This system will help regulate and monitor the movement of liquor, capture the production and supply of liquor products on a real-time basis, and will also ensure the protection of government revenue, he said.

The QR code-based track and trace system will be implemented in all the distilleries in the state, he added. PTI CHS MNK MNK MNK