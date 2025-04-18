Track laid at last station on Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor: NCRTC

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Thursday said that track has been laid at Modipuram, the final station on Delhi-Meerut corridor.

The station has three platforms -- two for Namo Bharat trains and one for the upcoming Meerut Metro, the NCRTC said in a statement.

According to the statement, civil work at Modipuram station is nearing completion, while finishing touches such as roofing and structural fittings are currently underway.

"Construction of the Pre-Engineered Building (PEB) roof is progressing quickly," the statement said.

Located along National Highway-58, Modipuram station stretches 215 metres in length and 34 metres in width with a height of around 16 metres, it stated.

A foot overbridge (FOB) is also being constructed to connect both sides of the highway and the bridge will not only help Namo Bharat passengers but also serve pedestrians wishing to cross the road, it added.

"The station includes three platforms, eight staircases and an equal number of escalators," the statement said.

Four of these escalators link the concourse to the platforms, while the rest are positioned at the entry and exit points. Additionally, six lifts have already been installed at the site, it said.

The NCRTC said the Modipuram station will also serve as a shared platform for both Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro trains.

"This will be the first time in India that semi-high-speed and metro trains will operate on the same infrastructure," it said.

Meerut Metro services will run between Meerut South and Modipuram Depot, covering 13 stations over a 23-kilometer stretch, the statement said.

At present, Namo Bharat trains are operational at 11 stations along a 55-kilometre stretch from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South.

The goal is to have the entire 82-kilometre corridor from Sarai Kale Khan to Modipuram operational within this year, it added.