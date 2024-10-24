Tracking 'Dana' approaching Odisha, West Bengal coasts: ISRO

Bengaluru, Oct 24 (PTI) ISRO on Thursday said its satellites have been tracking the cyclonic storm 'Dana' that is approaching the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal, providing real-time data to aid disaster management efforts.

It said, polar orbiting satellite EOS-06 and geostationary satellite INSAT-3DR are regularly providing valuable information on the cyclone status.

"Cyclonic Storm 'DANA' is approaching the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal. ISRO's EOS-06 and INSAT-3DR satellites have been tracking the storm since October 20, providing real-time data to aid disaster management efforts," the national space agency said in a post on 'X'.

It said, aiding early detection, EOS-06 detected ocean wind patterns, offering valuable lead time for safety measures, while providing continuous updates INSAT-3DR delivers real-time cloud data, helping authorities make informed decisions.

Authorities in Odisha and West Bengal evacuated lakhs of people, shut schools, cancelled more than 400 trains and suspended flight operations as they braced for severe cyclonic storm Dana, which is expected to make landfall in Odisha past midnight at a speed of 120 kmph. PTI KSU RS SA