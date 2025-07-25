Trackmen death due to train run-over reduced from 196 in 2013-14 to average of 67 in 5 years: Govt

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Incidents of track maintainers being run-over during duty have declined from 196 in 2013-14 to an average of 67 per year during the last five years, a reduction of over 65 per cent, Rajya Sabha was informed Friday.

On questions related to welfare of track safety staff, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw apprised the Upper House of various measures and said, "Presently, more than 2.13 lakh Track Maintainers (including keymen, gatemen and trolley men) are working in Indian Railway" and they "have been equipped with essential safety gears while working in hazardous environments".

"The major safety equipments like Retro Reflective Safety Jackets (luminous vests), safety shoes, gloves, safety helmets with detachable miner's light, Tricolour Light Emitting Diode (LED) 3 cell torch, rain coats, winter jackets etc. have been provided to them," he added.

According to the minister, light weight tools and equipment, battery/hydraulic operated machines, automated systems, mechanized maintenance of track to minimize physical fatigue along with improving productivity and regular counselling, training sessions and medical examinations are being conducted to raise awareness about potential hazards.

"VHF based Approaching Train Warning System gives an advance warning to staff through handheld VHF Receiver device on changing Advance Starter Signal to Green for coming trains in block section. These devices are being provided to staff working on railway track of all routes for added safety in addition to normal protection precautions," he said.

He added, "As a result of the above safety measures, there has been reduction in number of Track Maintainer run-over during duty from 196 in 2013-14 to an average of 67 per year during the last five years, which is a reduction of over 65%." Talking about career enhancement opportunities for track maintainers, Vaishnaw said that those from all grades in Indian Railways who possess the requisite educational qualifications are eligible to participate in the selection for the post of Junior Engineer (P.Way) under the 20% Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) quota.

"In addition to the LDCE channel, Track Maintainers working in lower grades and possessing the prescribed qualifications are also eligible to apply for posts in higher grades in other department through the General Departmental Competitive Examination (GDCE)," Vaishnaw said.

He added, "The GDCE scheme facilitates fast-track promotion opportunities by allowing eligible employees to compete for posts outside their parent cadre or department, subject to availability of vacancies and fulfilling the prescribed eligibility criteria." PTI JP ZMN