Tractor carrying Durga idols for immersion plunges into lake in Khandwa; 11 dead

Indore/Khandwa, Oct 2 (PTI) Eleven persons including seven girls drowned when a tractor-trolley carrying Durga idols for immersion plunged into a lake in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district on Thursday, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and announced financial assistance for the kin of the deceased.

Khandwa District Magistrate Rishav Gupta told PTI that the incident occurred in the Pandhana area when a tractor-trolley, carrying idols and devotees, tilted and fell into the water during immersion on Vijayadashmi at the end of the Navdurga festival.

"The bodies of 11 devotees have been recovered from the lake. Villagers at the spot had warned them about the depth of the lake, but out of over-enthusiasm, they moved the tractor-trolley further, causing it to overturn and sink. A rescue operation was conducted with the help of police, administration, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Home Guards and local divers," Gupta said.

"Seven of the deceased are girls. Ten to 12 devotees were rescued from the lake. Three of them are undergoing treatment for injuries," Khandwa Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rai said.

Pandhana Sub-Divisional Magistrate Deeksha Bhagore identified the deceased as Aarti (18), Urmila (16), Sharmila (15), Kiran (16), Patli (25), Sangeeta (16), Chanda (8), Dinesh (13), Ganesh (20), Revsingh (13) and Ayush (9).

Officials said around 30 persons were riding on the tractor at the time of the accident. Eyewitnesses said there was chaos at the site as the vehicle plunged into water, and people frantically searched for their relatives.

They said a large crowd of villagers gathered at the spot and many of them joined in the rescue efforts.

In a condolence message on X, Prime Minister Modi said he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives. "My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the message on the PMO India handle said.

MP chief minister Yadav also expressed grief over the incident and announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased.