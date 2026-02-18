Tractor collides with freight train in UP's Sultanpur; movement disrupted on track

Sultanpur, Feb 18 (PTI) A tractor carrying bricks collided with a freight train on a Lucknow-Varanasi railway track here on Wednesday, leaving the tractor mangled and the train engine damaged, officials said.

The incident occurred near Sherpur Parashurampur village under Chanda police station limits, disrupting train movement on the track for over an hour.

According to the railway police, there was no level crossing at the spot. The driver of the freight train spotted the tractor from a distance and slowed down, averting a major accident.

However, the impact was severe, blowing apart the tractor-trolley and damaging the front left portion of the train engine.

The freight train remained halted on the track for over an hour until the route was cleared and it was allowed to proceed, officials added.

Sub-Inspector Avadhesh Singh of Chanda Kotwali said the tractor-trolley was transporting bricks from Koeripur to Sherpur Parashurampur.

Detailed information about the tractor driver or owner was not immediately available. PTI COR ABN SMV ABN SMV ARB ARB ARB