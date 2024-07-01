Tractor driver burnt alive as vehicle comes in contact with high-tension wire in Rajasthan

New Update
Jaipur, Jul 1 (PTI) A 17-year-old tractor driver was burnt alive after the vehicle came in contact with a high-tension power line in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Monday, police said.
The incident happened in the Bilota village in the morning when a high-tension wire broke and fell on the tractor, due to which the driver got electrocuted, Jahazpur SHO Narpat Ram said.
He said the deceased was identified as Devraj, adding the body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem.
A case has been registered in the matter.