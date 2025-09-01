Tractor driver killed in road accident in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur (PB), Sep 1 (PTI) A tractor driver was killed and five people were injured after a private bus overturned on the Jalandhar-Pathankot national highway here on Monday, police said.

The accident took place near Munak village when the bus carrying about 15 passengers from Dasuya to Tanda skidded on a road and rammed into a tractor before hitting a car and a scooter, they said.

The impact caused the bus to overturn, killing the tractor driver on the spot, Station House Officer, Tanda police station Inspector Gurwinderjit Singh said.

The deceased has been identified as Bilas, a migrant labourer residing in Munak village.

The injured were taken to the Community Health Centre in Tanda.