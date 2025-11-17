Tractor mounted thresher overturns, boy killed

Etawah (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy was killed while four other were injured on Monday when a tractor fitted with a paddy threshing unit overturned in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Ikdil Station House Officer (SHO) Vikram Singh Chauhan said the accident occurred around 8 am on the Jakhouli-Indhauna road, where a tractor-thresher had been brought for paddy harvesting.

The victim, Kush alias Chhotu, son of Arvind of Indhauna village, was trapped under the thresher and died on the spot, Chauhan said.

Four other boys riding on the tractor -- Love (13), the victim's brother, Krishna (13) and Rohit (12) and Shiva (15), were injured, he said.

Police said the driver fled after the accident and searches are underway to trace him.

The injured children were taken to the district hospital, while the body of Kush was sent for postmortem, it added.

An investigation is underway, police said. PTI COR KIS DV DV