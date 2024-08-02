Tractor-trolley falls into roadside waterbody in Kolhapur district; 1 drowns, 2 missing

Kolhapur, Aug 2 (PTI) One person drowned, while two others were missing after a tractor-trolley veered off the road and fell into a waterbody near a village in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district on Friday, an official said.

Four other vehicle occupants manged to swim to safety, he said.

The district in southwestern Maharashtra has been witnessing heavy rains resulting in flood-like situation in several parts.

As per the district administration official, a tractor-trolley carrying seven people fell into a waterbody after veering off the road near Akiwat village under Shirol tehsil.

"While four people managed to swim to safety, three others were swept away by floodwaters. While one person's body was recovered later, a search for the two others was on," he said.

The deceased was identified as Suhas Patil.

The official said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and local rescue teams were searching for the missing duo.

District guardian minister Hasan Mushrif visited the family of the deceased and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for his kin. PTI SPK RSY