Tractor-trolley overturns in UP, two killed

Badaun (UP), Apr 17 (PTI) Two people died and three others sustained serious injuries after a tractor-trolley overturned early Thursday near Dhilwari village in Badaun district, police said.

The victims were returning to their village after admitting a woman in labour to a hospital.

The incident occurred around 4 am in the Kotwali Dataganj area when the vehicle lost control and overturned near the government school in Dhilwari, Gaurav Bishnoi, Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali Dataganj said.

According to Bishnoi, Babuji, a resident of Beni Nagla village, had taken his wife Reena to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Dataganj for delivery using a tractor from a local brick kiln owned by Raju Lala in Fatehganj Paschimi. After Reena was admitted, Babuji and five others began their return journey on the same tractor.

On their way back, the tractor overturned, injuring five people identified as Sukhpal, Rakesh, Manoj, Babuji, and Bablu.

"They were taken to the Dataganj primary health centre, where doctors declared Sukhpal (21) and Rakesh (22) dead. The three others were referred to the district hospital in Badaun in critical condition," SHO Bishnoi said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem, and necessary legal procedures, including 'panchanama', have been initiated, he added.PTI COR KIS DV DV