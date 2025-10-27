Tractor trolley overturns in UP, woman killed

Jhansi (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) A woman was killed while more than a dozen others were injured when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturned near the Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh border in Jhansi district, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Arvind Kumar said the incident took place around 9.30 pm on Sunday near the Pahunch River in the Samthar area, close to the Madhya Pradesh border.

He said the tractor-trolley, carrying devotees from Dhaurka village in the Poonch area, was on its way to the Ratangarh Mata Temple in Madhya Pradesh when it went out of control and fell into a roadside ditch.

A woman identified as Sita (32) died after being trapped under the vehicle, the officer said.

Over a dozen others, mostly women and children, sustained injuries and were taken to a local hospital. All the injured are stated to be out of danger, he added.

According to police, most of the women and children were seated in the tractor-trolley, while other devotees were walking behind it.