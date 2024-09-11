Tractor-trolley overturns in UP's Budaun, child among 2 killed

Budaun (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) A tractor-trolley overturned and fell into a roadside ditch here Tuesday, resulting in the death of the driver and a three-year-old child, police said.

The incident took place at around 6 pm in Uparaela village in the Alapur area, they said.

The driver, Charan Singh (34), was hired by one Anokhe Lal, who owns a cement shop, to transport building materials. The child identified as Siddharth was Lal's son, police said.

"At around 6 pm, Singh, along with Siddharth, was on his way to a local market when he noticed a stationary truck on the road. In an attempt to avoid a collision with an oncoming motorcycle, Singh swerved the tractor-trolley and lost control," Alapur Police Station SHO Dhananjay Singh said.

The tractor-trolley overturned and fell into a ditch killing the child instantly while the driver was taken to a hospital where he died during treatment, he said.