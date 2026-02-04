Trade deal with US a milestone in making developed India: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun, Feb 4 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that the trade agreement with the United States will further accelerate the country's development and will prove to be a milestone in fulfilling the resolve for a developed India.

Speaking to the media here, Dhami said that India and the US are major economic powers of the world and the agreement between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will "create many opportunities for us." Dhami said that the prime minister is moving forward with the resolve to make the country a greater economic power in the world and to create a developed India, and this agreement will prove to be a milestone in that direction.

He said that the 50 per cent tariff imposed on India has been brought down to 18 per cent, which will definitely provide a large market for products manufactured in India.

"The agreement will further accelerate the pace of India's development and India will become a country that progresses rapidly in all sectors," he said.