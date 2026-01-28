Trade pact opens doors for AYUSH practitioners in EU-member states: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the practitioners of Indian traditional systems of medicine will now be able to provide their services in the European Union countries, following the historic India-EU trade pact.

AYUSH practitioners will be able to provide their services in the EU member states, based on professional qualifications earned in India, which will greatly benefit the youngsters associated with ayurveda and yoga, Modi said at the centenary celebrations of the Arya Vaidyasala Charitable Hospital in Kerala.

In a video message, the prime minister said the recently-announced historic trade agreement with the EU will give a major boost to Indian traditional medicine services and practitioners.

He said the pact will also help establish AYUSH wellness centres in Europe and extended his congratulations to all dignitaries associated with ayurveda and AYUSH for this achievement.

Modi said India has been treating people through ayurveda for centuries, but it is unfortunate that within the country and largely abroad, efforts have been required to explain its importance.

He said a major reason for this has been the lack of evidence-based research and research papers.

The prime minister said when ayurvedic methods are tested on the principles of science, public trust becomes stronger.

He expressed happiness that the Arya Vaidyasala has consistently tested ayurveda on the touchstone of science and research, working in collaboration with institutions like the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

Modi pointed out that the institution has focussed on drug research, clinical research and cancer care, and with the support of the Ministry of Ayush, the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for cancer research marks an important step in this direction.

The prime minister said the Arya Vaidyasala has played a significant role in preserving, protecting and advancing ayurveda, and recalled the contributions of its founder, Vaidyaratnam P S Varier.

Modi said the Arya Vaidyasala is a living symbol of India's healing tradition that has served humanity for centuries.

He said ayurveda in India has never been confined to an era or a region and in every age, this ancient medical system has shown the way to understand life, create balance and harmonise with nature.

The Arya Vaidyasala manufactures more than 600 ayurvedic medicines and its hospitals across different parts of the country treat patients through ayurvedic methods, including patients from over 60 countries, the prime minister noted.

He said the Arya Vaidyasala has earned this trust through its work and when people are in distress, the institution becomes a great source of hope for them. PTI SKU RC