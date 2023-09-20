Trade Show to be milestone in UP's USD 1 trillion aim: State minister Gupta

Noida, Sep 20 (PTI) The International Trade Show 2023 will turn out to be a key milestone in Uttar Pradesh's aim to become a USD 1 trillion economy, state Minister Nand Gopal Gupta said on Wednesday.

"We are working rapidly towards making Uttar Pradesh a USD 1 trillion economy. This programme (the UP International Trade Show 2023) is certainly going to be a key milestone in this direction," Gupta told reporters in Greater Noida.

Gupta was joined by UP government's Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad, and MSME Secretary Pranjal Yadav at the press meet.

The first edition of the UP ITS will take place from September 21 to 25 at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida. President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to inaugurate the event, Prasad said.

Through this event, more than 2,000 exhibitors will showcase their products to entrepreneurs and exporters from the country and around the world. The products will cover diverse sectors, namely ODOP (one district one product), healthcare, food processing, pharma, dairy, electronics and e-commerce.

Furthermore, various departments of Uttar Pradesh will showcase the state's potential and development roadmap through their stalls. Additionally, state government departments and institutions, including the Mumbai Dabbawala, will conduct informative sessions on various business activities.

"Over 2,000 exhibitors will come for the show -- from major business houses of the country to small and new startups to women entrepreneurs," Prasad said.

Rakesh Kumar, chairman of India Expo Centre and Mart, said entry for the general public would be free from 3 pm to 8 pm during the event. PTI KIS SHW MR