Trade union polls: Railway Board freezes all benefits to recognised trade unions from Aug 30

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The Railway Board has frozen all benefits to recognised trade unions from August 30 after putting in motion their election process with polling scheduled on December 4, 5 and 6.

In a circular dated August 30, marked to all zones, the board said that in order to provide a level playing field to all contesting trade unions for Secret Ballot Election (SBE), 2024, the existing recognised trade unions which are in possession of any railway facilities/privileges are "barred" from using those for electoral purposes.

Railway facilities/privileges include office premises provided free of rent under PREM (Participation of Railway Employees in Management) Scheme and card passes.

"Trade Unions would not use such premises provided under PREM scheme for storing advertisement or election-related material. No election meeting shall be held at these premises," it added.

However, the Railway Board has allowed such trade unions to use "Telephone/ mobiles provided they agree to pay for their use during the election period and till fresh recognition is granted (if they win)".

It has warned that violation of "these instructions shall be treated as corrupt election practices and violation of the code of conduct. "The onus shall be on the trade unions to prove that such facilities have not been misused." "The Railway administration shall not hold any PNM (Permanent Negotiating Machinery) or formal meeting with the existing recognised trade unions after the date (ie 30.08.2024) of notification of the election," the board said.

Prior to issuing the circular for freezing all benefits, the Railway Board had come out with a notification on August 30, in which it released the schedules for various stages of the Secret Ballot Election.

According to the schedule, all final modalities for the SBE will be uploaded on the website by September 9 and polling dates will be on December 4, 5 and 6, 2024.